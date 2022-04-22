DEFINITE ARTICLES LAUNCHES BEST YOUTH SOCKS ON THE PLANET & FOR THE PLANET

Brand marks Earth Day with new line of performance socks for kids, tweens

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day, the eco-brand Definite Articles today launched the first collection of youth performance socks that decompose naturally when little feet outgrow them.

The company now outfits the full family of feet in performance socks with the lowest possible environmental footprint.

The debut of the youth line on Earth Day – a day founded a half-century ago to raise awareness of environmental issues – builds on the brand's commitment to create performance wear that does right by the planet starting from the ground up with socks.

"We design performance socks that leave the earth better than we found it," said Aaron Sanandres, the founder of Definite Articles and co-founder of the apparel company, UNTUCKit. "As a brand and, frankly, as a people, we need to tread more lightly on our physical world if we're to preserve it for future generations. Earth Day underscores the urgency here."

In addition to caring for the planet, Definite Articles cares for feet – big and small alike.

Across sizes and styles, the brand's performance socks are tested BPA free and spun from premium, sustainable and locally sourced recycled materials. This commitment to sustainable, healthy materials is not the industry norm, a recent study found.

Testing by the Center for Environmental Health revealed that 95 brands designed socks for babies, children and adults with harmful levels of the chemical BPA – in fact, some contained 31 times the legal limit. Given the risk of skin absorption, the presence of high levels of BPA poses a concern in socks and, for that matter, any clothing.

"What we wear – from our feet on up – matters for our health and the health of our planet," Sanandres said. "That's why we design performance wear that serves both needs."

Definite Articles debuted last fall with a novel approach to performance socks.

The collection offers breathable, cushioned support for every level of play. The brand uses an innovative and natural additive when spinning yarns that creates zero waste for the planet. Because when discarded, the Definite sock will decompose naturally in a few years, not a few centuries.

The brand's unisex youth line includes sizes and styles for kids and tweens alike. For littler feet, the youth small or medium sock fits children whose feet span little kid size 9 to a big kid size 4. The quarter sock style comes in a color block design of white or charcoal and is available for $7.50 per pair, while the crew style comes in white, mélange blue and charcoal at $8.50 per pair.

Consumers can shop the children's product directly on the Definite Articles website at definitearticles.com/kids.

To learn more about the performance brand for active, planet-loving people, follow Definite Articles on social media @definitearticles.

About Definite Articles

Founded in 2021, Definite Articles designs the most comfortable performance wear on the planet and for the planet starting from the ground up – with socks. The line draws on high-quality fabrics, sleek design, and innovative technology to create apparel that supports every level of performance and makes the lowest possible environmental impact. The Definite line of performance wear will debut later this year.

