5WPR Named Top PR Company for Restaurants 2022

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named the top PR company for restaurants by SuperbCompanies, a research portal that provides ratings to allow potential customers to easily browse and compare the qualifications of different companies in the same category.

"5W's restaurant practice has been a powerhouse within the industry for some time, representing national chains as well as iconic New York City dining locations," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "The team expertly navigates the competitive space, celebrating our clients through campaigns that resonate with diners and leave noticeable impacts. This is a well-deserved recognition for the practice."

PR services offered to restaurant clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships, partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

