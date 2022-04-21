Laird & McCloskey Partners Named to List of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2022

National legal guide honors veteran trial lawyers for their work on behalf of consumers

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury partners Steven C. Laird and Seth McCloskey have both earned a place on the 2022 national list of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers. The ranking by the legal media publication recognizes top attorneys who specialize in bringing justice to consumers.

Courthouse veterans Mr. Laird and Mr. McCloskey are two of only five trial lawyers in North Texas who are board certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

"It's always a special honor to earn the respect of our peers in the legal industry," said Mr. Laird. "I am thankful to Lawdragon for recognizing the important work we do for our clients."

Mr. Laird is also board certified in Civil Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law and Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

"It really is an honor to be recognized by Lawdragon on a national list among other esteemed professionals," said Mr. McCloskey. "The quality of work we are able to perform for our clients is what makes me most proud to be a part of this team."

Mr. McCloskey is also board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law through the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys, the National Board of Trial Advocacy and the Texas Bar College.

Lawdragon is known for its carefully curated lists of the country's leading lawyers and is considered by legal practitioners as one of the most respected legal ranking organizations in the country. The Lawdragon research team spends several months determining what attorneys are named each year.

About Laird & McCloskey

The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey is a Fort Worth, Texas, law firm whose lawyers and staff members are committed to finding justice in every case. For more than 30 years, we have worked responsibly and diligently to represent individuals and families in personal injury cases where corporate and individual negligence have resulted in significant injuries and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, visit http://texlawyers.com/.

