How Innovative Technology Allows the Silver Tsunami to Age in Place

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver Tsunami has arrived. Today there are 46 million older adults in the United States. By 2050, that number is expected to grow to 90 million. Those adults aged 85 and older, who often need assistance with personal care, will nearly quadruple by the year 2040. According to AARP, 77% of them want to age in place, in their own home. Our nation is aging; how will they get help?

Technology is the answer. Fellowship Senior Living, headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ and Livindi, in Wayland, MA are innovators who are collaborating on the first of its kind user-friendly technology that combines the intelligence of a smart-home platform with the simplicity of a touchscreen, providing engagement, connectivity and effortless access to health and wellness programs through Fellowship Connected Living powered by Livindi.

"Older adults will have an accessible and integrated platform to successfully live and age in their own homes with the advantage of Fellowship's guidance and expertise," said Brian Lawrence, President and CEO, Fellowship Senior Living.

The Fellowship Connected Living and Livindi offering provides everything a client and family needs to help a senior live independently and safely. It combines in-home technology for communication, engagement, and monitoring, as well as a Personal Health Navigator who supports the client with all aspects of care. This unique solution reduces caregiver stress, uncovers health issues before they become serious and improves the quality of life for the older adult, while providing peace-of-mind for their families.

Marie B. from Morristown, NJ has been using the Livindi technology for a year. Marie's life has changed dramatically in that time. Marie went from an isolated environment to active engagement. Marie now enjoys participating in a book club, listening to poetry, and talking to all her children and grandchildren who are scattered throughout the US. For someone who could not answer her phone, Marie has mastered pressing the buttons of familiar faces on her Livindi, allowing her the freedom to have a video chat. The family now has piece of mind knowing they can reach her at any time through Livindi.

"I am excited about the partnership with Fellowship Senior Living; navigating care options for family members is difficult for consumers. This partnership will make a difference for families, as well as hospitals, physicians, medical providers, and insurers to get the help and support to the senior that is needed, when they need it," said Dave Watkins, CEO of Livindi.

With monthly service fees at a fraction of the cost of a care provider, older adults or family members can call 908-580-3849 or find Fellowship Connected Living powered by Livindi here. Healthcare providers may contact Elizabeth Fandel at 908-580-3849 or Efandel@FellowshipSL.org to discuss Fellowship Connected Living capabilities.

About Fellowship Senior Living: Fellowship Senior Living transforms the aging experience through innovative opportunities that enrich and empower the lives of older adults. With headquarters in New Jersey, we are the leading provider of housing, services, and programs. Our Life Plan Communities promote a vibrant lifestyle for our residents who reside in independent living residences, assisted living, skilled nursing or memory care suites through a hospitality focused and homelike atmosphere, offering premiere amenities and services including wellness, health, and medical programs.

Our commitment to enrich lives transcends past bricks and mortar through Fellowship Senior Living's Home and Community Based Services. In the comfort of your own home, we offer home-health services, care management, hospice, long-term care plans, personal training, and physical, occupational and speech therapy. Through Fellowship Connected Living powered by Livindi, we provide cutting edge homecare and supportive care management services to support overall well-being, combining in-home technology for communication and monitoring with a Personal Health Navigator.

As a nonprofit organization, focus remains steadfast on providing innovative services and industry best practices for older adults to enrich, transform and empower their lives. For more information, visit us at www.FellowshipSeniorLiving.org or call 908-580-3800.

About Livindi: Livindi is an in-home connected care platform for seniors, caregivers, senior living providers and insurers to communicate, monitor, and deliver care services. Livindi's customers include United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) and other major healthcare providers.

