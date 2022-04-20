Graphite Health Hires Ted Gaubert as Chief Technology Officer

Novel Health Technology Company Expands its Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Health, a software company intent on transforming the digital future of healthcare, announced today that Ted Gaubert, Ph.D., MBA, is its new Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining Graphite Health, Gaubert worked as Chief Technology Officer of global product engineering at Dun & Bradstreet, a leading provider of data, analytics, and data-driven products.

"Ted comes to Graphite with years of experience solving complex problems, whether in the world of data analytics, engineering, or software development," said Ries Robinson, M.D., CEO of Graphite Health. "His expertise and commitment to addressing challenges by thinking differently and integrating novel approaches will make him an integral member of our team as we set out to build the software that will transform healthcare."

Dr. Gaubert is a digital innovator credited with coining, trademarking, and defining Enterprise AI. Prior to D&B, he founded Noodle.ai, an award-winning artificial intelligence software company. Noodle.ai has been ranked as a top tech company to work and a pioneer in defining the Enterprise AI market category. Under his leadership, the company sustained high growth and delivered cutting-edge AI products.

At Graphite Health, Gaubert will report to Robinson. Gaubert will be responsible for overseeing Graphite Health's software engineering, product, and innovation business functions.

"Right now, there is a real opportunity to improve the quality and cost of healthcare by facilitating the rapid adoption of digital health solutions at scale," said Gaubert. "That's why I am thrilled to join Graphite Health, which is developing software products to connect today's complex healthcare landscape to deliver more cost-effective, innovative and improved patient care"

This news follows Graphite Health's announcement in January of hiring Josh Karetny, who joined as Head of Policy after more than 14 years with the office of U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). In addition, Ryan Smith, former Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Intermountain Healthcare, joined Graphite Health as its new Chief Operating Officer in December. Intermountain was one of the first three health systems to join Graphite Health as an organizing member along with SSM Health and Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

Graphite Health is a software company that is committed to digitally transforming healthcare. Graphite's interoperability and data standardization products connect today's complex healthcare landscape to bring significant efficiencies to health system operations and care delivery. Graphite's application platform, software development kit, and marketplace empower health innovators and software engineering teams to accelerate health application development, so they can rapidly achieve the next breakthrough in health tech. The combination of Graphite's product offerings enables healthcare systems to quickly adopt new innovative applications and transform the care provided to their patients. Graphite Health is backed by Intermountain Healthcare, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, SSM Health, and Kaiser Permanente. For more information, visit us at: graphitehealth.io

