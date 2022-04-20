COVECTRA AWARDED PATENT FOR ULTRASECURE STELLAGUARD LABEL FOR ANTI-COUNTERFEIT AND DIVERSION PROTECTION PACKAGING

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covectra, a leader in track and trace solutions, today announced the issuance of US Patent Number 11,295,126 by the United State patent Office (USPTO) for its StellaGuard security labeling device. StellaGuard is a smart security label that offers a dual layer of protection - both overt and covert technology - in a single label. StellaGuard is the only security device in the market that enables the consumer direct access to confirm authenticity of a product either at the point of purchase or prior to purchase.

"StellaGuard is a game changer for brands looking for a highly secure anticounterfeiting technology to serialize products," said Ron Ducharme, Vice President of Covectra. "Unlike current technologies, StellaGuard is singular in nature - each security labeling device is uniquely protected. Counterfeiters count on static images that continuously repeat, which are easy to reproduce. Each StellaGuard label has a non-reproducible film that combines both a covert feature of holographic "stars" that create a random, non-repeatable, three-dimensional pattern as well as an overt feature of a randomly serialized QR code. A simple scanning of the QR code by the consumer using the StellaGuard mobile app can immediately authenticate the product."

Covectra's StellaGuard solution combines this smart label with its mobile authentication solution to enable brand managers and consumers for the first time to easily and more accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting. Today's top brands – from clothing, handbags, shoes, cosmetics, liquor, and sporting goods to consumer electronics, automotive spare parts, and pharmaceuticals–rely on StellaGuard to protect buyers, identify illicit sellers, provide universal brand protection, and strengthen track and tracing capabilities throughout the supply chain. Using any smartphone, consumers simply scan the product's barcode using the free StellaGuard mobile app and verify the product's authenticity within seconds. When combined with Covectra's AuthentiTrack track and trace solution, StellaGuard can also provide complete insight to the sales channel and location where the product was purchased. Brand owners can now get valuable information on sales channels, diversion attempts and other valuable consumer information.

Covectra provides complete serialization, track & trace, and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain, extending to the unit dose level. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, luxury goods, and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting & product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us on Twitter at @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.

