ACKLEY BRANDS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF BOREALIS, A NEW OREGON PINOT NOIR

The family investment company adds another exceptional wine to their growing portfolio of brands.

SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ackley Brands, a family investment company for the Northwest wine industry, announced today that they are adding to their portfolio of wine brands with the launch of Borealis, a new Oregon Pinot Noir.

Borealis is a quintessentially Oregonian Pinot Noir, shaped by its ancient soils, gentle hills, and maritime climate. It blends the elegance of old-world wine craft with the grit and creativity of the Northwest, and each sip displays the balance and complexity that have made Oregon one of the world’s preeminent wine regions. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to catapult Borealis into the national market," said Brandon Ackley, President of Ackley Brands. "It is a model Oregon Pinot Noir, that blends the elegance of old-world wine craft with the grit and creativity of the Northwest."

Named after the awe-inspiring Aurora Borealis, the wine celebrates the brilliance and elegance of Oregon Pinot Noir, shaped by ancient soils, gentle hills, and maritime climate. Each sip displays the balance and complexity that have made Oregon one of the world's preeminent wine regions.

Borealis was produced for national distribution and was released April 1, 2022.

Since 2016, Ackley Brands has continued to grow its portfolio of wine companies. The company has increased the national notoriety of Montinore Estate with an expanded national sales team, professional services, and financial support. Ackley Brands launched a luxury wine brand sourced from Oregon's famed Yamhill-Carlton AVA, Landlines Estates, and a new Washington State wine collection, Cataclysm Wine Company. The company currently farms over 200 acres of organic and biodynamic vineyards in Oregon's Willamette Valley and is currently developing another 177 acres in Yamhill-Carlton.

The investment group is actively seeking acquisition opportunities to expand its winery partners in Washington and Oregon.

Ackley Brands is a Seattle-based family investment company that owns and operates premium wine brands throughout the Northwest and brings financial and professional resources to partners in the wine industry. They are committed to the continuity and stewardship of a winery's unique legacy, while providing the necessary resources for their brands to reach their greatest potential. To learn more, visit www.ackleybrands.com.

