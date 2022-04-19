Phunware Partners with Accion Labs to Provide Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company"), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Accion Labs ("Accion"), an innovation engineering company specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation.

Phunware + Accion Labs (PRNewswire)

Accion will be designated as a preferred partner in the implementation and customization of Phunware's Multiscreen-as-a-Service ("MaaS") platform to all current and future clients interested in deploying mobile solutions to drive digital transformation. To support this role, Accion will have direct access to developer resources and support from Phunware in bringing implementations to market for its customers. Phunware will also be able to leverage Accion's infrastructure to support its clients that require additional services beyond what MaaS offers.

The resulting center of excellence will make Phunware's MaaS platform the mobile solution of choice for Accion's international digital transformation services spanning 22 countries and supported by more than 5,000 employees.

"Accion provides a framework of industry-leading technologies to help our clients grow, increase shareholder value and better engage their target audiences," said Kinesh Doshi, Founder and CEO of Accion Labs. "Phunware will further differentiate Accion Labs by giving our clients access to proven mobile solutions that enable them to more effectively implement and drive their innovation and digital transformation strategies."

Phunware's portfolio of Smart Solutions on mobile provide access to all of the features and capabilities of MaaS, including contactless digital access, room-booking, occupancy management, directories, check-in instructions, screenings, feedback tools, news, notifications, analytics and seamless access and integration to third-party vendors and systems.

"Like Phunware, Accion is trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, so we are thrilled to enhance its cloud and digital transformation services with our mobile solutions and offer both of our customers a more compelling and comprehensive offering," said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "Seamless mobile solutions like MaaS will not only drive operational efficiency, but also maximize the utilization and return on investment for the innovative ecosystems Accion and Phunware will deploy all around the world."

Click here to learn more about how Phunware can tech-enable real world experiences and venues by delivering mobile software optimized for digital transformation.

Click here to learn more about how Accion's global team of engineers and product experts help clients foster innovation and reimagine ecosystems through technology.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "expose," "intend," "may," "might," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Accion Labs

Accion Labs, founded in 2011, is a Pittsburgh-headquartered global technology firm specializing in working with technology firms and IT organizations in emerging technologies such as Rich Internet Applications, Service-Oriented Architecture, SaaS, Cloud, Open-Source, BI/DW, Mobility, Automation, DevOps, and Big Data. Spread over 22 global offices, Accion has an engineering headcount of more than 5,000 employees. Accion clients include software product firms, e-SaaS firms, e-commerce organizations, and e-business organizations. Accion engages with its clients in a range of collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams, turn-key projects, and professional staffing. Accion specializes in building new products and re-engineering legacy products to leverage emerging technologies and best practices. Led by an entrepreneurial management team that believes in execution, outcome, and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh's fastest-growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. magazine. For more information, please visit https://www.accionlabs.com .

About Phunware, Inc.



Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

press@phunware.com

T: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860

Accion Labs logo (PRNewsfoto/Accion Labs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accion Labs