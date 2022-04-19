OnePlus Unlocks the Power of 5G at an Accessible Price Point with the OnePlus Nord N20 5G

OnePlus delivers on its commitment to continually bring affordable 5G to the U.S. without sacrificing premium device specs

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a global technology brand, announces today that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be available for purchase in North America beginning Thursday, April 28. As part of OnePlus' Nord N series, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G brings premium features to the perfect entry-level device, making the power of 5G more accessible than ever. Following OnePlus' signature user centric approach to technology, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G makes it easier for consumers to dive into the powerful world of 5G while enjoying a lineup of premium specs that include an AMOLED display, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Platform, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G brings 5G to all.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G (PRNewswire)

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: Power Forward

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is 5G done right. Powered by the Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 695 Platform, the OnePlus N20 5G provides for the most efficient and reliable connectivity experience. The device also features 6.43" AMOLED FHD+ display, an in-display fingerprint feature, and thinner ID design – allowing users to enjoy a vibrant display and seamless unlocking experience, as well as an always-on feature so users can consistently stay notified. With an all-day 4,500 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is able to provide users with a day's power in just a half an hour.

Additionally, the device's 6GB of RAM allows users to blaze through apps and content simultaneously, even supporting graphically intense gaming. The camera on the OnePlus N20 5G allows users to capture every moment with a 64MP main camera, monochrome lens, and macro lens – creating beautiful, enhanced photographs. OnePlus Nord N20 5G users won't have to worry about storage either; the device comes packed with 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. Operating on OxygenOS, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G combines a premium and seamless software experience, permitting users to explore system icons, dynamic wallpapers, and other powerful features on Android 11.

Availability

OnePlus is also excited to announce that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be available starting April 28 in the U.S. via T-Mobile and Metro® by T-Mobile as the exclusive wireless partner. A continuation of OnePlus and T-Mobile and Metro® by T-Mobile's partnership, customers have access to even more affordable devices (prepaid and postpaid) on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, America's largest and fastest 5G. For more information about pricing and availability, please visit T-Mobile's website here .

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit www.oneplus.com .

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

OnePlus Logo (PRNewsfoto/OnePlus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnePlus