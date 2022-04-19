KodyPay appoints Joao Martins as CTO and Pierre Baigts as CPO

The company appoints Yapily's Joao Martins and SumUp's Pierre Baigts to the executive team.

LONDON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KodyPay (kodypay.com), a fast-growing payments FinTech committed to advancing in-person payment acceptance, announces the executive hire of Joao Martins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Pierre Baigts as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

The company, which has now signed up 350 venues in over 20 cities across the U.K, has been growing processing volume at an average of 44% Month over Month (MoM) after launching 6 months ago.

As part of this expansion, existing CTO Sam Heather will transition into a newly created Chief Information Officer role (CIO).

Co-Founder and CEO, Yoyo Chang, commented: "We continue to execute on a mission to deliver payment acceptance that will save both consumers and businesses time whilst reducing overall inefficiency. Having made significant contributions to our growth, I am grateful for Sam's continued partnership, and incredibly excited to welcome Joao and Pierre into our team. They both have a significant amount of experience in scaling products, and I am honoured that they have chosen to join us."

As the former founding CTO of Series B funded Yapily, Martins played a significant role in providing the Open Banking infrastructure for the likes of American Express, QuickBooks, GoCardless, and Volt. Before joining Yapily in 2017 and supporting the rapid growth from a team of just 2 to over 100, Martins was previously the CTO at Rungway, an employee voice and mentoring platform.

Joao Martins commented: "I am pleased to continue my journey to provide safer, better, and fairer financial services to everyone, from consumers to merchants, leveraging the best and most modern technologies. Having a clear focus and a strong product fit and amazing culture, KodyPay is very much aligned with my vision for the future of payments."

Joining from SumUp, Baigts currently serves as VP Product, responsible for developing POS for SumUp in the European and US markets. Before joining SumUp in 2021 through the acquisition of Series B funded Tiller, Baigts was the Head of Product and instrumental in scaling up the product function. His team developed features that continue to serve over 10,000 merchants in France, Spain, Italy, and Germany.

Pierre Baigts commented: "It's a great pleasure to join KodyPay's talented and enthusiastic team. I believe there is a huge opportunity to help thousands of merchants to grow their business and brand by strengthening the customer base through innovative solutions across the KodyPay platform. The world's ordering and payment habits are evolving fast, and KodyPay will be a key actor supporting these changes."

Joao and Pierre's hire follows the recent appointment of COO Sophie Haagensen, previously Head of Strategy and founding team at Atom Bank.

About KodyPay (kodypay.com)

KodyPay is on a mission to make in-person payment acceptance easy. Today, paying in person presents common problems for businesses, such as high cost, long queues, and limited choices regarding payment methods. KodyPay fully integrates the payment ecosystem so that businesses can offer their customers more control over their payment choice, making their transactions both quicker and more convenient.

KodyPay was founded in the summer of 2018 by a small group of final-year high school students. 22-year-old Co-founders Yoyo Chang (CEO) and Jack Howell (CDO) have raised US$6m to date at KodyPay. Today, KodyPay's platform is growing to connect thousands of customers with venues across the UK each day.

