Dental AI Leader Overjet Announces Partnership with Seattle Study Club

The partnership strengthens the shared commitment to increase impact on the dental community and patient care

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet , a leader in dental artificial intelligence solutions for providers and payers, today announced a partnership with Seattle Study Club (SSC), a recognized leader in continuing dental education with the largest network of dental professionals. Since 1994, Seattle Study Club has equipped its members with industry-leading resources and knowledge to thrive in the rapidly changing dental market and to deliver the best patient care possible.

Seattle Study Club is committed to cultivating excellence in comprehensive dentistry. With more than 260 affiliates worldwide, the international Seattle Study Club network consists of general practitioners, oral surgeons, periodontists, endodontists, orthodontists, pedodontists, lab technicians, hygienists, office team and all dental professionals.

The partnership comes at a key moment when dentistry is in the midst of a foundational transformation. Innovations in advanced technologies such as AI are reshaping many aspects of dental practice, from clinical decision-making to doctor-patient communication.

"There are times in our practice life when it appears a sea change is going to occur and the advancements in artificial intelligence appear to be one of these changes," said Dr. Parag Kachalia, DDS, Director of Educational Development and Industry Relations for Seattle Study Club. "Artificial intelligence should not be viewed as a threat; rather AI is going to be a virtual colleague that helps our diagnostic ability. Seattle Study Club has always focused on proper diagnosis and Overjet's innovations greatly aid in this arena. In addition, a key reason Seattle Study Club has decided to partner with Overjet is because the company is creating solutions that allow proper diagnosis in conjunction with appropriate reimbursement for the care clinicians provide."

Guided by patient-centric AI, Overjet's FDA-cleared technology integrates with major practice management and imaging systems to guide clinicians to arrive at precise and accurate diagnostic decisions.

"Every single day, Overjet is inspired by the opportunity to work with dentists to enhance the clinical decision-making process to impact patient care," said Dr. Christopher Balaban, DMD, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Overjet. "Modern practices are realizing the clinical and operational value of innovative technologies and moving towards smarter operations that leverage AI. Overjet aims to lead the way in assisting clinicians in harnessing innovative approaches in their operations to deliver better patient care. We are thrilled to partner with Seattle Study Club, a juggernaut in cultivating excellence in comprehensive dentistry."

To learn more about the partnership and how clinicians are using Overjet's state-of-the-art AI to improve overall practice performance and improve diagnostic decision-making, visit here https://seattlestudyclub.com/partners/overjet/ .

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payors and providers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into systems and workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between payors, providers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from the MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet's FDA-cleared platform to deliver care and service to patients. Learn more at www.overjet.com .

About Seattle Study Club®

Seattle Study Club, Inc. is an international network of doctors interested in furthering their knowledge to provide excellent care to each and every patient that comes into their practice. There are more than 260 clubs in the network located in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, China, India, and Spain. Each club meets regularly for interactive educational programs, discussion on the latest developments in dentistry, and presentations by world-renowned clinical speakers. These meetings provide a forum for each member doctor to discuss and plan cases with the collective knowledge of the entire group. For more information, please visit www.seattlestudyclub.com .

