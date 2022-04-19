Appointment reinforces the company's commitment to achieve net zero by 2030

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced that Deanna Bratter joined the business as Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability. In this newly created role for the organization, Bratter is responsible for driving the company toward its aggressive goal of achieving net zero by 2030, and enhancing commitments and impacts across environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG).

Crocs Welcomes Deanna Bratter as Vice President and Global Head of Sustainability (PRNewswire)

Bratter joins Crocs from Danone North America, where she was Vice President of Sustainable Development/One Planet.One Health. In that role, she led the organization's strategy and progress to addressing climate change, advancing responsible sourcing, restoring natural ecosystems, improving sustainable packaging, and supporting people and communities.

Prior to Danone North America, Bratter led corporate sustainability for WhiteWave Foods and was charged with the company's sustainability initiatives, annual CSR and ESG reporting, and helping to create a values-driven culture.

"Climate change is an urgent issue that requires meaningful and rapid action. As a brand that invites everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes, we have an equal responsibility to ensure we're doing our part to create a more comfortable world," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. "We are excited to welcome Deanna into this key leadership position and are confident that her deep experience and expertise will help Crocs achieve its ambitious sustainability goals."

In July 2021, Crocs outlined a strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and become a more sustainable brand overall. The brand has already begun making progress in several areas, including a transition to sustainable ingredients across its iconic product lines. Additionally, Crocs remains focused on addressing its entire value chain and has made commitments to explore sustainable alternatives for its packaging, identify ways to give Crocs™ shoes a second life, and invest in responsible resource use, including a transition to renewable energy.

"Consumers are keenly focused on purpose, inclusivity and a sustainable future, and Crocs has set clear ambitions to integrate sustainability into every part of their business and products," said Bratter. "This is an iconic brand, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to apply my experience in creating more sustainable systems to Crocs, bringing collaborative and innovative solutions in an effort to ensure we meet our commitments and create a more sustainable and comfortable world for all."

Bratter is a graduate of the University of South Florida and has completed sustainability certification programs at the University of Denver and Harvard Business School.

To learn more about how Crocs is taking action to create a more comfortable world, visit https://www.crocs.com/crocs-purpose.html.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-5053

clin@crocs.com

PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

mlayton@crocs.com

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.