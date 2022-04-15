ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LILM, LILMW, QELL, QELLU, QELLW

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LILM, LILMW, QELL, QELLU, QELLW) resulting from allegations that Lilium may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 14, 2022, market analyst Iceberg Research published a short report entitled "Lilium NV - The Losing Horse in the eVTOL [electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft] Race" (the "Iceberg Report"). The Iceberg Report asserted, among other issues, that "[m]any experts have raised serious doubts about" the viability of the Company's Lilium Jet reaching its objective of "fly[ing] up to 155 miles[,]" citing "its configuration of 36 ducted fans (recently reduced to 30) that devour power during takeoff and landing (hovering), and leaves little power for actual flight." The Iceberg Report also noted that while "Lilium promises its Jet has ready access to battery cells with energy density of 320-330 Wh/kg[,]" "[o]ne of the sources it relies on to show these batteries are within reach is … a 34.8% Lilium-owned associated company whose CEO Sujeet Kumar was accused by General Motors of misrepresenting battery performance, while at his previous company Envia Systems." The Iceberg Report further "estimate[d] that Lilium has about 18 months before its cash runs dry."

On this news, Lilium's stock price fell $1.25 per share, or 33%, to close at $2.44 per share on March 14, 2022.

