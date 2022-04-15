InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Food Delivery Bag (ALL-2742)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after hearing a delivery driver say that the smell of the delivered food was so appealing that he wanted to eat it. I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Rex, Ga., "so I invented the SECURED FOOD DELIVERED SAFE BAGS (SFDS BAGS). My design protects food against tampering, contamination and consumption."

The invention prevents the tampering or consumption of food/drinks by delivery drivers. In doing so, it ensures that food items remain safe within the bag. As a result, it provides peace of mind for consumers. The invention features a safe and secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and food delivery services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

