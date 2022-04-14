RE/MAX, LLC Announces Partnership with the Women's Council of REALTORS®

The real estate powerhouse continues to grow its roster of strategic alliances, promoting leadership and entrepreneurship opportunities for all

DENVER, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC today announced a new corporate partnership with the Women's Council of REALTORS®. Through this new relationship, RE/MAX Affiliates in the U.S. are even more empowered to become involved with the Women's Council and its extensive resources and leadership development opportunities. The Women's Council's online referral system paves the way for new connections within a membership network of 12,000 high-achieving real estate professionals.

RE/MAX has a long history of championing a welcoming business environment for all aspiring entrepreneurs.

Nearly 50 years ago, Dave and Gail Liniger, two young, ambitious professionals, set out to build a real estate company that would operate differently than competitors and ultimately disrupt the real estate industry as a whole. They hired employees and invited real estate professionals to join the RE/MAX network who were best qualified, regardless of gender – a concept not widely adopted at the time. It's a culture that has continued to evolve and define RE/MAX company values to this day.

At the end of 2021, the RE/MAX network had 3,400+ Broker/Owners and over 74,000 RE/MAX agents identifying as women*. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., parent company of RE/MAX, also exemplifies its support of female leadership with two of five C-Suite executives and 50% of the Board of Directors identifying as women.

The mission of the Women's Council of REALTORS® is centered around advancing women as business leaders in both the industry as well as the local communities they serve. "There are over 800 RE/MAX Affiliates involved in the Women's Council and we are excited about the potential for this number to grow through our new corporate partnership with this great organization," says Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX Vice President, Global Development, who will direct the partnership. "By joining the Women's Council, women leaders in the RE/MAX network can help ensure their perspectives, collective experience and ideas are considered – which in turn creates greater potential to inspire real change."

The Women's Council of REALTORS® joins a comprehensive lineup of organizations RE/MAX is working with to break down barriers to homeownership, build a more inclusive real estate experience and live up to the Company's ethos of being a business that builds businesses.

Additional organizations RE/MAX supports include the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

*Data as of year-end 2021.

