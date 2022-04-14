ASQ Certifications Earn International ISO/IEC 17024 Accreditation

ASQ's quality-based certifications are the only quality industry certifications to earn this global recognition by ANSI

MILWAUKEE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQE has earned accreditation by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board against the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024. ASQ's quality-based certifications are the only quality industry certifications to earn such global recognition by ANSI, which separates ASQ from the competition and distinguishes quality professionals.

Specifically, it indicates that these ASQ quality certifications have achieved the most respected and internationally accepted standards for personnel certification bodies:

Certified Quality Engineer (CQE)

Certified Reliability Engineer (CRE)

Certified Manager of Quality, Organizational Excellence (CMQ/OE)

Certified Quality Auditor (CQA)

Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (SSBB)

"Accreditation is not just an award – it's critical to ensuring that there is an effective quality management system that affords greater process control, reduces risk, and ultimately results in increased customer satisfaction and sustainability of our products and services," said ASQE CEO, Jim Templin.

Accreditation is a formal, independent verification where a program or organization meets established quality standards and is competent to carry out specific conformity assessment tasks for Certification. ISO/IEC 17024 sets the requirements and the framework, at a global level, for the operation of personnel certification bodies.

"In an ever-increasing competitive market, customers are often unaware of misrepresentation of 'certification' versus a 'certificate' and having a reputable recognized third-party accreditation, such as ISO/IEC 17024, is necessary for credibility, protects the customer's investment, and offers reassurance that there is independent oversight," said ASQE Executive Director,Certification Operations, Michael Byrnes. "The very symbol of ISO signals to an employer that the credential holder has undergone a valid, fair, and reliable assessment to verify that they have the necessary competencies to practice."

ASQ and ASQE collectively empower the world to achieve excellence through quality. While the certifications are branded ASQ, ASQE is the engine powering the certification process. Since 1968 ASQ has been a global leader in quality certification.

About ASQE ASQExcellence (ASQE) was founded in January 2020 as a trade association whose mission is to set the standard for quality-driven offerings and insights worldwide, inspiring the organizations it serves to achieve excellence.

ASQE provides expertise, insights, thought leadership, networks and solutions to a global membership of organizations and their affiliated individuals representing more than 130 countries. ASQE is a registered trademark of ASQ and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA.

About ASQ

ASQ is the leading membership association to help quality professionals achieve their career goals and drive excellence through quality in their organizations and industries.

ASQ provides expertise, knowledge, networks, and solutions to a global membership of over 55,000 individuals spanning more than 130 countries. ASQ was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA.

