PSPDFKit Announces Record First Quarter 2022 Results

VIENNA, and RALEIGH, N.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation platform for tomorrow's developers, today reported record bookings for Q1 2022. The bookings growth in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by new customers, representing an organic year-over-year (YoY) growth of 75%.

"We had a phenomenal quarter, thanks to our incredible team," said Jonathan Rhyne, Co-Founder and CEO of PSPDFKit. "As we continue to see tremendous demand from developers and enterprises looking to innovate and digitize their document workflows, we're accelerating our plans to build on this momentum in 2022 and beyond."

"With developer success driving our financial success, our performance in the first quarter underscores the need for a document technology platform that enables tomorrow's developers and enterprises to innovate on the status quo and bring their ideas to life. As companies face rapid changes and build out their digital transformation strategies, they rely on our document technology to accelerate and execute on their business goals."

Strong New Logo and Customer Momentum

In the first quarter, the company added 30% more net new customers than the same period last year. Some of the top enterprises that partnered with PSPDFKit include: Montblanc International, RedTeam Software, CHU de Québec – Université Laval, and Network Data Rooms.

PSPDFKit's growth will be further accelerated by its acquisition of Muhimbi in February 2022 , a leading document software provider for cloud-based and on-premises document management systems. Additional strategic acquisitions are planned for the second quarter of 2022, adding to the momentum of the business.

PSPDFKit Expands Global Talent Base

The first quarter marked a period of record employee growth, with significant additions across all teams to support rapid customer growth. The company expects to grow to more than 100 employees by the end of the second quarter 2022, up from 50 in 2021.

The company recently announced two new additions to its executive leadership team:

"I'm excited to expand on our world-class team as we scale up our business," said Rhyne. "To seize such a unique opportunity to serve developers and the builders who are driving digital transformation across the enterprise, we will continue to invest in growing our incredible team, build awareness in the global market, accelerate our product roadmap, and partner with world-class enterprises on their journey."

To learn more about PSPDFKit visit: www.pspdfkit.com .

About PSPDFKit

PSPDFKit develops software development toolkits and related frameworks that enable document creation, manipulation, collaboration, and innovation within its customers' applications. The company's products cover all major platforms and support a wide range of programming languages, and can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud with ease and at any scale. PSPDFKit has earned its developers-first reputation by pioneering products that are easily integrated, completely customizable to fit any deployment and workflow, and trusted by startups, SMBs, and some of the largest multinational enterprises alike. For more information on PSPDFKit's document processing platform, visit www.pspdfkit.com .

