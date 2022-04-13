John Trinanes Named Chief Creative Officer at Spiro, GES' New Brand Experiences Agency

Decorated Ad Executive Will Drive Creative Efforts of Agency's Burgeoning Brand Experiences Division

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro™, a brand experiences agency under the GES umbrella, has named John Trinanes Chief Creative Officer. In his new role, John will draw upon more than two decades of industry experience to spearhead the strategic and creative direction of GES' new brand experiences agency.

Spiro™, a brand experiences agency under the GES umbrella, has named John Trinanes Chief Creative Officer.

A seasoned, decorated marketing professional recognized by the Clios, Hatch, Addy and EX awards, among other accolades, Trinanes' work in experiential, digital and traditional advertising has him poised to take the creative reins at Spiro. The new agency under the GES collective aims to expand upon the traditional idea of "event" by using new forms of connectivity and engagement to unite audiences with similar interests – regardless of where they may be geographically.

"We are excited to have John on our team. His extensive knowledge with leading and inspiring creative teams in bringing big ideas to life will be a great asset for GES and our clients," said Spiro Global President Jeff Stelmach. "Our clients will tremendously benefit from John's exceptional creative leadership and his ability to create amazing experiences and innovative brand engagements."

Before signing on at Spiro, Trinanes held similar senior creative leadership roles at the Opus Agency and GPJ, where he was the SVP of Creative for one of the largest and most talent diverse creative groups in the experiential industry.

"This is an exciting, unprecedented time in the events industry, and GES has long led the way in terms of providing experiences that resonate with audiences and deliver high-value returns for clients," Trinanes said. "I'm thrilled to be stepping into this new role at Spiro and helping businesses deliver cohesive, integrated brand experiences across a variety of different platforms and mediums."

Trinanes assumes the CCO role effectively immediately. For more about Spiro, visit www.ThisIsSpiro.com. For more about GES, visit GES.com.

