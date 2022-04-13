Equifax Helps Streamline Pre-Employment Verifications with Enhancements to Talent Report™ Express

Enhanced Offering Delivers Employment, Identity and Education Verifications in a Single Search to Help Enable Faster, More Informed Decisions in a Competitive Hiring Market

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announced new enhancements to its Talent Report™ Express solution to help streamline pre-employment verifications for employment, identity and education, delivering all three datasets via a single inquiry in one report. The new, all-in-one solution exemplifies the type of offerings made possible through the Equifax Workforce Solutions Data Hub, which brings together multiple data assets from distinct sources in order to create a more holistic view of a candidate. In this case, the enhanced solution helps serve the fast-growing employee onboarding space, offering greater efficiencies to employers that need to get candidates into roles more quickly in a competitive hiring market.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , there were 1.6 job openings for every new hire made in February. This brings a sense of urgency for employers to quickly fill roles, but verifying a candidate's employment, education and identity can be a time consuming, manual process. Talent Report Express now offers credentialed background screeners and talent acquisition departments access to the over 535 million active and historic records from 2.5 million contributors to The Work Number® to help verify employment and identity, as well as verification of all available postsecondary degrees sourced through an exclusive integration with National Student Clearinghouse®.

"In today's extremely competitive hiring market, employers and talent acquisition professionals are looking for greater visibility into candidates in shorter periods of time. Speed is of the essence when it comes to hiring and onboarding," commented Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President of Employer Services and Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "Our enhancements to Talent Report Express help deliver on our commitment to providing the most complete verification coverage available, helping enable the faster and more informed hiring decisions our customers have come to expect."

Talent Report Express benefits both job seekers and employers by facilitating the consensual exchange of digital identity, education and employment information. Governed by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), employers and background screeners must demonstrate that they have a legally permissible purpose for accessing a consumer's employment and education information in order to use the offering. Additional laws at the state or local level may also govern who can access this consumer data, and Equifax follows all such laws.

The National Student Clearinghouse, as higher education's non-advocacy, third-party agent for nearly 30 years, is trusted by education institutions to maintain the integrity of student records in accordance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). To ensure a student's consent to only verify their postsecondary degrees by the National Student Clearinghouse, clients are required to obtain a student's signed and dated written consent for the verification of their education records.

Talent Report Express is available now to employer and background screener customers. More information on pre-employment verifications from Equifax is available here , and more information on what consumers can expect and how information is accessed during employment verification in the hiring process can be found on the Equifax Newsroom .

