MFAN Launches Combat Military Hunger Task Force with Food Industry Leaders

Task force prioritizes long-term, sustainable model for getting food to military families

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has today announced the Combat Military Hunger Task Force to identify the most efficient, scalable, and sustainable methods of delivering food directly into the hands of military families who need it most.

"Far too often our service members, veterans, and their families are faced with food and nutrition insecurity because of the unexpected costs and unpredictable circumstances that come along with military life," said Shannon Razsadin, MFAN's president and executive director. "This task force will bring together the world's leading food companies and brands who are committed to our shared mission of ending military hunger."

MFAN continues to lead the way in both understanding and responding to food insecurity among military and veteran families. The convening of this group will be a foundational element of a greater programmatic approach designed to address hunger in the military, which also includes causal factor research, food distribution events, and connecting families to resources.

"Our food distribution events are a rapid response to a growing need, but we also need to prioritize a long-term, sustainable model for getting food on the table for our military families," said Delia Johnson, Director of Programs for MFAN. "In the everchanging landscape of food delivery, which has been exacerbated by inflation and supply chain challenges, we know we cannot do this alone. We're grateful for the industry-leading experience and generosity of these companies who have vowed to help develop impactful, collaborative solutions to food insecurity."

Comprised of food distributors, suppliers, and sales teams, this working group will meet throughout the year with the goal of identifying, designing, and launching a model that will allow for client dignity, elimination of stigma, broader reach, and minimal barriers to access.

Founding participants include Coastal Pacific Food Distributors, Coast Produce Company, Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), Del Monte Foods, EURPAC, Kellogg's, Military Resale Small Business Coalition (MRSBC), Nestlé USA, Robert Irvine Foods, SpartanNash, and Tyson Foods.

To learn more, visit combatmilitaryhunger.org.

About MFAN: The Military Family Advisory Network is the authentic voice of the modern military family and the bridge that connects military families to the resources, people, and information they depend on to successfully navigate military life. Visit mfan.org.

