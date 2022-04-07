NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Syed Nishat as a 2022 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award winner. Syed Nishat along with 14 other individuals, were chosen from more than 120 nominations by a committee of InvestmentNews representatives to be recognized for their ability to inspire others from diverse backgrounds to join, flourish and bring their true selves to work in the financial services industry.

Syed Nishat, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group (PRNewswire)

Syed Nishat recognized as an InvestmentNews 2022 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award Winner

Read about Syed's journey here: https://www.dandiin.com/individual-awards/see-it-be-it-role-model-24/

"Diversity is part of our company's core culture and it's an honor to receive this award. Thank you InvestmentNews for the recognition. Diversity means sharing different perspectives openly which inspire innovative results," said Syed Nishat, Partner, Wall Street Alliance Group.

InvestmentNews is proud to introduce the fifth annual Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion recognition program. Our awards aim to tell the stories of individuals and firms that have used their successes, leadership skills, and willingness to implement and advocate for diversity and inclusion within the financial advisory industry.

"Our 2022 InvestmentNews Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards recognize those who are promoting and building diversity within the field of financial advice. This award recognizes the importance of creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for all" said Brittney Grimes, editorial special projects manager of InvestmentNews. "The honorees selected are exemplary leaders in their efforts to increase diversity within the financial advice sector."

Syed Nishat along with the other individuals and firm finalists making the fifth annual Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion list, are highlighted in the April 4 issue of InvestmentNews and online at dadndiIN.com.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos, podcasts and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it. InvestmentNews, headquartered in New York, is part of Bonhill Group Plc.

About Wall Street Alliance Group: Wall Street Alliance Group is a nationally recognized wealth management firm headquartered in Manhattan, New York. The firm operates on a fiduciary capacity serving high-net-worth clients and is on a mission to empower first-generation immigrants to achieve financial well-being. Wall Street Alliance has a team of advisors with expertise in areas such as tax planning, estate planning, asset protection, portfolio management, 401(k) plans, Defined Benefit plans, Special Needs plans, physician financial planning and trust services. Please visit www.wallstreetag.com.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. Wall Street Alliance Group and Securities America are separate companies.

