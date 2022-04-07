StrongMind and CAOLA Partner to Offer High Quality Digital Curriculum and Instruction for K-12 Students in Pennsylvania

New partnership will add an immersive, flexible learning option for schools and districts served by CAOLA

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind announces a new partnership with the Capital Area Online Learning Association (CAOLA) in Pennsylvania. Serving more than 10,000 students in grades K-12 across the state annually, CAOLA provides additional options for students and families, allowing them to enjoy the flexibility of online learning while remaining enrolled in their local school district. StrongMind joins CAOLA by offering high quality, engaging digital curriculum that is equitable, personalized, and empowers K-12 learners to succeed in the 21st century.

"We are extremely excited to extend our family of partners into the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but especially to work alongside such a well-respected and successful organization such as CAOLA," says Seth McKinzie, Vice President of Business Development at StrongMind, "We look forward to assisting CAOLA in their efforts to deliver high-quality digital instruction to students in their partner districts and intermediate units."

StrongMind will provide digital courses for K-12 students enrolled with CAOLA that are standards-aligned, research-based, and Digital Promise-certified . All courses include a variety of rich-media, interactive activities, low- to higher-stakes assessments and performance tasks, project-based learning, opportunities for collaboration with teachers and other students, and opt-in scaffolds to support students who need extra help. Full reporting tracks student progress and learning, with unique views for all stakeholders—administrators, teachers, parents, and students.

StrongMind will also provide instruction from highly qualified teachers, as well as initial and ongoing implementation support for students, teachers, and families. Schools offering StrongMind courses will have the opportunity to use their own teachers, a Strongmind teacher, or a combination of both. CAOLA and Strongmind will work together to support users and school entities in offering high-quality online learning experiences

According to Holly Brzycki, CAOLA Supervisor of Online Learning, "Adding Strongmind to the CAOLA consortium allows us to give our customers additional choices in the K-12 curriculum. We look forward to working together with StrongMind to ensure students have a high-quality, standards-aligned online learning experience."

Together, StrongMind and CAOLA will provide highly engaging, flexible learning options that let students, families, and communities thrive. To learn more about StrongMind K-12 courses and solutions, visit https://www.strongmind.com/

About StrongMind

StrongMind partners with schools and districts to develop forward-thinking solutions that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, a suite of edtech tools, a range of services, and clear insights, we maximize student achievement and help schools thrive. A recent recipient of multiple Digital Promise Research-Design certifications and winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind innovates into the future of education. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com.

Contact: Anita Torres, 480-397-0605, anita.torres@flipswitch.com

