Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether CDK Global Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Brookfield

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether CDK Global Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Brookfield

MILWAUKEE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Brookfield.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/cdk-global-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges CDK Global's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet CDK Global shareholders will receive only $54.87 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $8.3 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CDK Global by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if CDK Global accepts a superior bid. CDK Global insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of CDK Global's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CDK Global.

If you own CDK Global common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/cdk-global-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-800

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP