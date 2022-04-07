TEMPE, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SABI Mind (SABI), an Alberta-based psychedelic therapy clinic group that provides treatments for mental health and chronic pain, is pleased to announce Canada's first research partnership with U.S. based Reverie Psychedelics (Reverie). A leading and rapidly growing psychedelic clinic and research organization that coordinates clinical trials and associated partnerships between psychedelic companies and clinical sites. This collaboration will provide academics and psychedelic companies researching psychedelic therapies access to SABI clinics, qualified clinical staff, and Reverie's expanding suite of clinical trial support services as these novel treatments work their way through the rigorous drug development process.

SABI Mind and Reverie Psychedelics Partner To Expand Research Into Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies

"I am elated to have the opportunity to work alongside the outstanding team and research-experienced physicians and staff at SABI," said Robert Wallace, Founder and CEO of Reverie. "This is our first Canadian clinical research partnership and will provide researchers from Canada, the US and around the globe with qualified clinical trial sites and SABI patients with access to emerging psychedelic treatment options."

Having developed and coordinated the Canadian Psychedelic Survey (CPS), SABI has already established itself as an academic leader in the psychedelic treatment space. This collaboration with Reverie will support and expand SABI's clinical trial goals and capabilities.

"While there is a growing amount of evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of psychedelic-assisted therapies, this is the dawn of the Renaissance in psychedelic drug research and development," says Philippe Lucas Ph.D., President of SABI Mind. "Dozens of companies and academic institutions are currently developing psychedelic medicines, and SABI is pleased to partner with the skilled and experienced team at Reverie to support research into novel psychedelic-based treatments and expand our understanding of how they might improve the health and quality of life of chronically ill patients around the world."

About Sabi Mind, Inc.

SABI Mind is a Calgary-based clinic group supporting the careful mending of mental health and chronic pain through psychedelic-assisted therapies. SABI Mind empowers those discouraged by the conventional treatment methods with a patient-centered model supported by experienced psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, therapists, client experience specialists, and other clinic staff specially trained in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Find out more at www.sabimind.com .

About Reverie Psychedelics

Reverie Psychedelics (Reverie) is a leading and rapidly growing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy clinic and research organization. Reverie's clinics are structured to provide qualified individuals access to psychedelic therapies, special access programs, and clinical trials focused on psychedelic-based treatments. Find out more at www.reveriepsychedelics.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Reverie Psychedelics