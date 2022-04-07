Roborock Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Home & Garden Brands 2022 List

HONG KONG, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced was selected as Newsweek's list of America's Best Home & Garden Brands 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 30, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website .

"Roborock has strived to build innovative home robotics to automate everyday chores like cleaning", said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "This recognition demonstrates the impact of our expanded portfolio of high-performing robotic, cordless, and wet-dry vacuums which have made America's homes cleaner and happier."

America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022 were identified via online reviews and ratings based on nine product-specific aspects: Performance, Convenience, Experience, Value for Money, Quality, Design, Service, Safety, and Set-Up. Using ReQiew, Statista's proprietary online review analysis software, over 4 million reviews and ratings were collected and analyzed to determine the top home and garden brands.

"To help consumers make smart decisions when spending on their homes, Newsweek and Statista are proud to announce our first annual ranking of America's Best Home and Garden Brands," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "Whatever you might be looking for to make your homes safer, more comfortable, more attractive or more fun, we hope you'll find our rankings useful."

To learn more about Roborock and its line-up of premier home cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com .

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

