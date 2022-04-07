Riverside Research Wins Over $53.9M Total Contract Value (TCV) in First Quarter of 2022

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research announces over $53.9M in TCV contract wins in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022. The contracts make up new and follow-on work for the Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence community customers and demonstrate Riverside Research's position as an important national security partner for the federal government.

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit serving the interests of national security. (PRNewswire)

The Arlington, Virginia-based not-for-profit research institute reports that these research and development contracts will provide customers with key support in the areas of software engineering, systems engineering and commercial ISR. As an established leader in national security, defense, and intelligence, these new wins represent the continual growth of the company's impact to the missions supported. Through Riverside Research's R&D Open Innovation Concept, the organization continues development of innovative technology and solutions crucial to national security.

"These new research programs expand our capabilities with current customers and extend our reach to support new missions" says Dr. Jeff Druessel, Vice President of Business Development.

"This expanded reach demands the right talent to support our customer's most critical needs," says Riverside Research Chief Operations Officer Alka Bhave. "We're working diligently to pivot our company operations in order to provide the best support for our growing posture."

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization advancing scientific research in the interest of national security. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Research areas include: AI/ML, Secure and Resilient Systems, Optics, Electromagnetics, Commercial ISR, and Collection Planning. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Riverside Research) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riverside Research