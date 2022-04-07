Quaker Houghton to Exhibit at Extrusion Technology 2022

Quaker Houghton is to Showcase Portfolio of Metal Finishing and Metalworking Solutions

Conference will include presentations by Quaker Houghton experts

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal finishing and metalworking companies face challenges today as never before. From the increasing pressures and demands for improved quality, corrosion protection and safety, to boosting product aesthetics, the industry is seeking new ways to overcome these challenges. As a global leader in metal finishing chemicals and metalworking fluids, Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) enables its customer to succeed by partnering to provide innovative solutions and industry leading expertise to solve complex challenges.

Quaker Houghton will exhibit at Extrusion Technology 2022, booth 208 on May 3 – 5, 2022 in Orlando, FL. At the event, the company will showcase a portfolio of innovative metal finishing and metalworking solutions including:

Etchants: HOUGHTO-ETCH™ is used to remove a thin layer of aluminum to create a matte finish.

Colorants: HOUGHTO-COLOR™ is an electrolytic coloring option for anodizing aluminum.

Sealants: HOUGHTO-SEAL™ is used to seal the pores in anodic film, giving the aluminum a surface resistant to staining, abrasion, corrosion, and color degradation.

Complementing Quaker Houghton's portfolio offering are cleaners, conversion coatings, industrial lubricants and greases, fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, metalworking and forming fluids, and wastewater treatment technologies.

Additionally, two experts from Quaker Houghton will present in technical sessions during the event. Dr. Philip Zhao – Senior Research Chemist, will present "Innovative Approaches in Water-Based Metalworking Fluid Development" at 8:30 AM on May 4th and Dr. George Oh – Senior Lab Chemist will present "Testing the 720 Rule: Anodized Aluminum Coating Thickness Variation in Some Aluminum Alloys" at 9:00 AM on May 5th.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

