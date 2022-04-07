National Electrical Contractors Association Announces New Ambassador and Affiliate-Level Sponsors

Program connects NECA contractors with the top solution providers in the electrical construction industry

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) has entered its second year of the NECA Industry Alliance Network (IAN), a sponsorship program designed to directly connect NECA contractors to solution providers offering a wide array of products and services at the forefront of the electrical industry.

The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors Association) (PRNewswire)

NECA IAN sponsors develop brand awareness throughout the electrical construction industry through NECA's networking and promotion, name recognition, digital marketing and social media, and communication and education. The IAN was developed to expand NECA's sponsorship opportunities outside of the high-level Premier Partner program, in the form of a mid-level Ambassador sponsorship program, and an introductory Affiliate program. All sponsorship agreements are two-year commitments.

We are pleased to announce the following companies as Ambassador-level sponsors, in alphabetical order:

Bespoke Metrics, Inc. (Compass Holdings, Inc.)

iTOOL Co.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

We are pleased to announce the following companies as Affiliate-level sponsors, in alphabetical order:

Arcoro Holdings Corp.

Maddox Industrial Transformer, LLC.

NetZero USA Holdings, Inc.

Tyndale Enterprises, Inc.

These seven companies, join the other 14 Ambassadors and 9 Affiliates that joined the IAN last year. More companies are expected to join the program in the second quarter of the year.

"At NECA, a key value we provide is connecting our members with the products and services that are leading our industry," said NECA CEO David Long. "The Industry Alliance Network opens new avenues to deepen the conversation between these brands and NECA contractors. It is NECA National's goal to provide solutions with increased access and attention within our industry."

For more on the NECA Industry Alliance Network, visit https://www.necanet.org/partnerships/industry-alliance-network

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association