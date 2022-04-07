Moore Kuehn Encourages LHCG, NLSN, ARTE, and VCXA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)

LHCG has agreed to merge with United Health. Under the proposed transaction, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether LHCG's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Nielsen has agreed to merge with Brookfield. Under the proposed transaction, Nielsen shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Nielsen's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTE)

Artemis has agreed to merge with Logflex MT Holding Limited. Under the proposed transaction, Artemis shareholders will own only 25% of the combined company.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VCXA)

10X Capital II has agreed to merge with Prime Blockchain. Under the proposed transaction, 10X Capital II shareholders will own only 13.1% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

