Kodiak Gas Services Establishes $50,000 Endowment for Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Funds will support scholarships for students and help advance the compression industry workforce

MONTGOMERY, Texas, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (Kodiak), a leading provider of contract compression services, today announced a $50,000 donation to Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology (OSUIT) to establish an endowment for scholarships. The endowment will support students who need financial assistance and help advance the skills and training of future compression industry technicians.

Members of OSU Institute of Technology and Kodiak Gas Services during endowment check presentation. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to contribute to the future of our industry by providing scholarships to the students at OSU Institute of Technology," said Mickey McKee, president and chief executive officer of Kodiak. "High-quality, well-trained technicians are always in demand, and we're glad that Kodiak is able to help more students who may need our support. Our goal through this endowment is to ensure that students can pursue their educational goals for years to come."

The scholarship supports students pursuing an Associate in Applied Science in Industrial Maintenance Technologies - Natural Gas Compression Technologies. The scholarship will be offered to students who meet pre-determined criteria and will be awarded starting in the fall of 2022.

OSUIT is a recognized leader in applied technology education and is known for world-class teaching facilities, partnerships with industry and a nearly 100 percent career placement rate. OSUIT's Natural Gas Compression Technologies program is taught by industry-expert faculty and supported by leading natural gas compression producers and suppliers. The curriculum is focused on hands-on instruction in lab environments, reinforced with paid internships by industry employers.

"We are grateful for Kodiak's generous gift and their investment in our students," said Steve Olmstead, dean of the School of Engineering & Construction Technologies at OSUIT. "This endowment will open new doors for students and enhance our compression technology curriculum and industry collaboration to ensure our graduates are well-equipped when they enter the workforce."

For more information about Kodiak, visit: KodiakGas.com.

About Kodiak Gas Services, LLC

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is the third largest contract compression services provider in the continental United States with a revenue generating fleet of over 2.9 million horsepower. The company focuses on providing contract compression services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high‐volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi‐well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems. More information is available at www.kodiakgas.com.

About Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

OSU Institute of Technology is Oklahoma's only university of applied technology, offering accelerated bachelor of technology and associate degree programs that meet global workforce demands. OSUIT is known for its high academic standards, world-class laboratory environments, reciprocal partnerships with business and industry, and top career placement rates in the region. For more information about OSUIT, call 918-293-4680 or 1-800-722-4471, or visit the web at www.osuit.edu.

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Kodiak Gas Services, LLC) (PRNewswire)

