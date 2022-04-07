Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 7, 2022 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 11th. Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 3:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

