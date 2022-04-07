InventHelp Inventor Develops Durable & Convenient Mobile Device (DLL-3871)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved smartphone with advanced voice command and touchscreen features for work and everyday circumstances," said an inventor, from Ft. Worth, Texas, "so I invented the BRUTE WAVE P T. My design would be extremely durable and it would increase convenience during use."

The patent-pending invention provides a durable and convenient mobile device for everyday situations. In doing so, it offers full control over voice, hand control, video, and multiple images. It also enables the user to create and manage charts, graphs and documents. The invention features a waterproof and impact resistant design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3871, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

