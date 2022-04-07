InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Transporting Fishing Gear (DNV-293)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to transport fishing rods, tackle boxes and other gear to the shore," said an inventor, from Littleton, Colo., "so I invented the SHORE MATE FISHING CADDY. My design eliminates the need to struggle and make multiple trips."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to transport essential fishing gear to the lake. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hand-carry heavy or awkward items. It also saves time and effort and it increases mobility and organization. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-293, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp