Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce the Acquisition of the Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

GREENVILLE, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliot Tubis announced today that EJT Holdings has acquired the 12,000 square foot Grover Gaming Development Center at 1015 WH Smith Road in Greenville, North Carolina. Mr. Tubis commented, "Grover Gaming is one of the fastest growing companies in the USA and ranked second for the Best Place to Work by Glassdoor! We are proud to acquire this asset, and are amazed at Grover Gaming's success over the past few years."

Mr. Tubis further elaborated, "Greenville, North Carolina, is a vibrant community which has been ranked as one of the best small cities in the USA for business and is the hub for medical care in eastern North Carolina. Greenville has also been listed as the #1 city for inbound growth. Our hope is to grow our footprint in this booming region over the coming years!"

Colleen Moore, Director of Acquisitions at EJT Holdings, commented, "Greenville is a thriving community, and we look forward to continue making investments here!"

EJT Holdings is the family office of Eliot Tubis, investing in public and private companies throughout the USA, with a focus on online-gaming, real estate, and growing restaurant brands through capital expansion plans and off-premise order management. OrderSolutions, an EJT Holdings investment, is one of the fastest growing partners of global restaurants brands and is focused on helping restaurants increase their off-premise business by centralizing their take out, pick-up, and catering orders while dramatically boosting revenues and profitability.

