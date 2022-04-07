Circumference Group Names Karsten Lampka as Partner of Private Equity Investments

Veteran investor will lead Circumference Group's efforts to partner with middle market private companies to deliver long-term sustainable growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circumference Group, a unique, operationally-focused investment firm led by former Endurance International CEO Jeff Fox, today named Karsten Lampka as Partner of Private Equity Investments as the firm rounds out leadership positions within its three investment disciplines. In this newly created role, Mr. Lampka will lead Circumference Group's private investing practice.

(PRNewsfoto/Circumference Group) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Lampka brings to Circumference Group more than 25 years of investment banking and private equity experience. Over his distinguished career, Mr. Lampka has executed over $25 billion in M&A and private and public capital raising across the healthcare, technology, telecom, media and general industrial sectors.

"We are thrilled that Karsten is joining Circumference Group as we deploy capital through our private equity platform," said Mr. Fox, CEO and Founder, Circumference Group. "Karsten's experience as a strategic advisor, operator and investor will be integral to our value-added approach to investing in private companies."

Mr. Lampka most recently served as CEO of Tri-Private Capital, a family office based in Nashville. Prior to Tri-Private Capital, he spent over a decade at Avondale Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on the healthcare and technology industries, as a Managing Director and at various times served as CoHead of their Investment Banking group and was on the firm's Management Committee.

Before Avondale, Mr. Lampka held investment banking positions at Thomas Weisel Partners, UBS, Dillon Read and Stephens Inc. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Circumference Group

Circumference Group is an investment firm designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance for its capital partners. The firm leverages the broad and deep operational experience of its team to thoroughly understand a target investment's current competitiveness and performance and the execution risks that may prevent it from reaching its performance potential. Circumference Group invests when its organizational insight, operational intelligence and strategic perspective identify pathways to significant value creation with mitigated risk.

Circumference Group was founded in 2009 by a team of veteran business operators and investors led by Jeff Fox, a proven executive who has served in multiple leadership roles including CEO of Endurance International Group, CEO of Convergys Corp. and COO of Alltel Wireless. For over a decade, Circumference Group has successfully invested in the public and private markets utilizing its Core Value

Assessment (CVA), a proprietary framework that evaluates a company's growth and cash flow potential, as well as its organizational and operational strengths and weaknesses. The CVA underpins all of Circumference Group's investment strategies. For more information, please visit https://CircumferenceGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circumference Group