Bain & Company appoints Kunal Mehta as an expert partner to accelerate innovation in its Customer Strategy & Marketing practice

Kunal brings more than 20 years of expertise in sales and marketing for the private equity and technology industries

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today that Kunal Mehta has joined the firm as an expert partner in its Customer Strategy & Marketing practice. Kunal, who previously served as a private equity operating principal and operations executive, will join the firm's leadership team to expand its client offerings with a focus on ways novel analytics can accelerate Bain clients' go-to-market capabilities.

"Go-to-market excellence is the linchpin of any successful B2B business strategy," said Mark Kovac, head of Bain & Company's global Commercial Excellence practice. "Kunal has deep experience working with sales and marketing organizations in the technology sector to drive growth while optimizing investment in go-to-market activities. His pragmatic expertise will enable our clients to achieve their growth ambitions."

With more than two decades of experience in software, working with leading technology companies and private equity firms, Kunal has worked across the entire go-to-market spectrum. He joins Bain from a large private equity firm where he built its Center of Excellence for Sales and Marketing to maximize value creation across the B2B portfolio, driving programs to integrate portfolio companies and surface value creating practices from leaders in the space. He has also previously worked across large and emerging technology companies in operations, enablement and marketing roles. He will apply this unique expertise to help Bain's clients at the intersection of Private Equity and Technology & Cloud Services develop B2B Go-to-Market strategies. He will be based out of the firm's Washington, DC office.

"The world of sales and marketing has been evolving at a rapid pace with go-to-market taking center stage as a superpower to accelerate growth," said Kunal. "I am excited to join Bain & Company at this juncture where organizations are getting tremendous value out of implementing modern go-to-market practices. My mission will be to accelerate Bain's product innovation in alignment with our business goals and market needs, and I could not be more enthused to amplify our commercial excellence value proposition for our customers."

