Auto-Tune® developer Antares Audio Technology releases Auto-Tune SoundSoap -- the easiest way to clean audio

"Auto-Tune SoundSoap is the fastest and easiest way to clean your audio tracks."

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Audio Technology , creators of Auto-Tune®, have released a redesigned and improved version of their pioneering audio restoration software, Auto-Tune SoundSoap . Originally created by Antares Audio Technology CEO Steve Berkley in 2002, Auto-Tune SoundSoap has endured as a standard of noise reduction and audio repair for editors and engineers across the industry.



From the creators of Auto-Tune® comes the latest version of their audio restoration software, Auto-Tune SoundSoap.

For nearly 20 years, audio professionals have trusted Auto-Tune SoundSoap to repair imperfect vocals, rescue "unusable" recordings, and enhance tone and timbre of a wide range of projects with touch of a button. Auto-Tune SoundSoap requires no specialized training and can be used by everyone from the beginner to the experienced professional to make immediate improvements in the audio of any project.

New to Auto-Tune SoundSoap is a re-designed De-Ess module for surgical removal of distracting ess sounds, an updated user interface that matches the Auto-Tune Unlimited product family, and Light and Dark modes for an improved user experience.

Noiseless is More

Auto-Tune SoundSoap is the final step in producing the most pristine audio and reaching the full potential of Auto-Tune Unlimited, the ultimate vocal production suite.

Steve Berkley, CEO of Antares Audio Technology says "Auto-Tune SoundSoap is the original and most straightforward product there is for reducing noise and cleaning up audio. Clipping, clicks, line hum, and sibilance are all cleaned up the moment you put it on a track. And, our updated Enhance section brings any recording back to life. We're thrilled to refresh this beloved product with higher-quality processing, a new UI, additional features, and enhancements throughout."



Auto-Tune SoundSoap Features:

REPAIR

With built-in intelligence, Auto-Tune SoundSoap knows precisely where your tracks need the most help.

RESCUE

Auto-Tune SoundSoap can save the "unsavable" and bring damaged audio back to life.

ENHANCE

Make subtle track-wide changes with Auto-Tune SoundSoap that combine for striking overall improvements.

Auto-Tune SoundSoap is available exclusively with Auto-Tune Unlimited, the premium subscription service that includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, Auto-Tune Slice and Auto-Tune Vocodist, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plug-ins, free access to select future plug-ins from Antares, and free video tutorials in the Auto-Tune Vocal Production Academy. Current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers have immediate access to Auto-Tune SoundSoap at no extra cost. New subscribers can access Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99 paid monthly, or $18.74 a month with paid annual subscription. A free, 14-day trial is also available.

Download Free Trial of Auto-Tune SoundSoap Here

Availability: Available now to current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers.

Price: Available exclusively with a subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99/mo or $224.90/yr.

