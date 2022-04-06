Vyopta Democratizes UC Troubleshooting with Smart Diagnostics

Vyopta's intelligent monitoring engine uses crowd-sourced feedback from users and a proprietary algorithm to more quickly detect issues and offer prescriptive remediation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, today announced that its Technology Insights platform, formerly Collaboration Performance Management, now includes Smart Diagnostics. This update provides augmented intelligence to enable better decision-making around collaboration to transform how IT and users prevent and resolve collaboration experience issues. The new feature uses crowd-sourced feedback from Vyopta's customers and partners along with Vyopta's proprietary algorithm to quickly identify issues and deliver prescriptive remediation.

Smart Diagnostics mines call and meeting data across UCaaS platforms and end-user devices to determine potential issues, ranks them in terms of severity, and then assesses each possible issue with correlating prescriptive remediation steps using the Vyopta intelligent algorithm and the crowd-sourced knowledge of Vyopta's entire user base to quickly resolve issues.

Smart Diagnostics is a major step forward in the march towards democratizing unified communication and collaboration troubleshooting by extending the ability to improve the quality of collaboration experiences beyond just IT specialists and engineers. It's especially helpful in determining issues for those working remotely. Help desk teams can now quickly identify a home WiFi issue and make recommendations to help the end-user resolve the problem.

"Vyopta's platform is unique in that it combines machine-generated insights with crowd-sourced feedback from all its users — customers and partners — around the world, to improve digital collaboration experiences," said Jonathan Sass, Vice President of Product for Vyopta. "We're pleased to be able to provide simple and highly valuable insights to customers."

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

