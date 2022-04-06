Two NHS Trusts Renew Million-Dollar-Deal Contracts With Darktrace As Healthcare Targeted By Attackers

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that two National Health Service (NHS) trusts in the UK have signed million-dollar renewal contracts with Darktrace as threat levels continue to rise in the sector.

The two trusts, which between them cover five hospitals in the UK and provide emergency treatment and medical care for millions of patients every year, have chosen to continue using Darktrace's Self-Learning AI in the face of a growing number of sophisticated cyber-attacks targeting healthcare organizations. Both trusts use Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System and Darktrace Antigena to spot and stop unpredictable and in-progress cyber-threats before they can disrupt the delivery of critical services or lead to potentially severe consequences for hospital patients.

The healthcare sector has been increasingly targeted by adversaries both in the UK and globally in recent years as attackers have sought to gain access to sensitive patient data and to maximise disruption to the critical infrastructure on which so many people depend. The current geopolitical climate has led government bodies, such as NHS England in the UK, to caution hospitals and healthcare organizations to strengthen their defenses as threat levels have become even more acute.

"We are proud to be protecting organizations like the NHS which form the backbone of our society by keeping people safe and providing critical care to patients," said Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO at Darktrace. "It is more important than ever that our critical national infrastructure has robust defenses in place, and Darktrace remains focused on ensuring our customers are equipped to fight back against malicious actors as the threat landscape evolves."

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has more than 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

