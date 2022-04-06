Swirltex Inc. Awarded $3 Million Project with ARC Resources Ltd. for the Implementation of Produced Water Treatment System Using Swirltex Proprietary Technology

CALGARY, AB, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Swirltex Inc. ("Swirltex"), is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a project to supply their proprietary "Buoyancy Enhanced Membrane Filtration" technology for produced water treatment with ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC"), a leading Canadian energy producer in the Montney region. The project is valued at $3 million with potential upside for scale up at higher treatment volumes. The system is expected to be online by Q3 2022.

Swirltex's partnership with ARC highlights the value of the Swirltex solution for produced water treatment for re-use. The unique membrane system separates solids and liquids based on buoyancy. The distinctive flow pattern within the tubular membrane allows for treatment of suspended solids, oil, and bacteria, resulting in clean and consistent high-quality water. This makes the system a perfect solution for a wide range of difficult wastewater streams such as produced water.

"This is an important milestone for Swirltex. ARC has been a great partner and incredibly supportive of our solution. They have been a progressive organization when it comes to their ESG commitments and minimizing water use. The implementation of the Swirltex system provides a scalable solution for produced water treatment, that reduces freshwater use and provides an ESG benefit, while adding business value for energy producers in North America," commented Rob Budianto, Swirltex's Chief Executive Officer.

"ARC is committed to responsible development practices across our operations. The Swirltex system offers the opportunity to improve our water recycling capabilities, and ultimately, reduce freshwater usage," said Armin Jahangiri, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, ARC Resources. "Innovation and the application of clean technologies will play an important role in achieving improved environmental performance in our industry."

The project has been recommended for funding by the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) through its Reducing Environmental Footprint technology competition (https://acceleratingcleanenergy.com/projects/tubular-membrane-system-swirltex/). It has also been supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).

About Clean Resource Innovation Network

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada's hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems. CRIN, as a 'network of networks,' connects a vast array of skills, knowledge and experience from oil and gas and other industries to technology developers, researchers, government, investors, academia, entrepreneurs, youth and many other sectors. By identifying industry challenges, we create a market pull to accelerate commercialization and widespread clean technology adoption with environmental, economic and public benefits for Canada.

About Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC)

At SDTC, we support companies attempting to do extraordinary things.

From initial funding to educational support and peer learning to market integration, we are invested in helping our small and medium-sized businesses grow into successful companies that employ Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We are relentlessly focused on supporting our companies to grow and scale in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The innovations we fund help solve some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, regeneration through the circular economy, and the well-being of humans in the communities they live in and the natural environment they interact with.

About ARC Resources Ltd.

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

About Swirltex

Swirltex Inc., headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a clean-technology company that provides and manufactures water treatment solutions. Our patented technology is a buoyancy enhanced membrane filtration process that treats challenging wastewater stream at higher throughput, lower energy consumption, and in a broader range of climates. This patented process can use membranes in applications where conventional membranes can not be successfully applied. This enables us to provide wastewater treatment solutions with smaller footprints and less annual maintenance requirements.

Our mission is to create decentralized and robust solutions to help customers turn a liability into a resource. Our vision is to unlock wastewater reuse across all industries with a goal of net zero wasted water.

