PathFinder Digital Selected by IP Access International to Assemble FUSION MIX Devices

SANFORD, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IP Access International, suppliers of satellite communications services and products to emergency responders as well as a wide range of other customers from government to industry, selected PathFinder Digital to assemble IP Access's FUSION MIX devices. FUSION MIX and the FUSION service deliver a multi-path Satellite/Cellular/Wireless approach for tactical and emergency management deployments. FUSION represents the ability to access Satellite, Cellular, FirstNet and Wireless capability in every deployment scenario.

FUSION MIX; photo curtesy of IP Access International (PRNewswire)

FUSION MIX is the next generation of hybrid-based technologies with network location capabilities through built-in awareness and logic. A web-based interface graphically displays all available networks, including data totals being passed over each available network and allows users complete network situational awareness.

PathFinder Digital, a specialist in the design, manufacturing, and aftermarket support of mobile satellite ground terminals (VSATs), primarily for DoD and government applications, is providing IP Access with assembly and logistics services for the production and distribution of FUSION MIX devices.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements ensuring compliance with MIL-STD specifications.

For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (413) 575-5631.

About IP Access International

IP Access is a leading provider of mobile and fixed satellite internet solutions with over 20 years experience serving the satellite industry as a domestic and global provider. IP Access provides complete satellite communications solutions inclusive of satellite network offerings, terminal hardware, and installation and support services. Incorporated in 1999, today IP Access operates the nation's largest satellite network of public safety agencies, which includes over 1000 agency customers encompassing 1,700 unique endpoints. At the heart of the IP Access offering is the SELECT Network, providing multiple satellite options and multiple teleports, ensuring protection against regional disasters and infrastructure disruptions while also allowing for on-demand user selectable satellite service in the event of line-of sight or look angle obstructions.

For more information, visit www.ipinternational.net

Contact: Roger McGarrahan, PathFinder Digital LLC

Phone: (413) 575-5631

Email: Rmcgarrahan@pathfinderdigital.com

