Mobilum Technologies Signs Agreement with KEYS Token

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to provide KEYS Token Inc. ("KEYS Token") with Mobilum's onramp services.

KEYS Token is revolutionizing the real estate industry by bridging the gap between the digital and physical world, leveraging web3 and scalable 3D technologies in tandem with real estate professionals and industry leaders.

One of the core objectives of this partnership is to make the native utility token, KEYS, more accessible on a global scale by making it a simpler and easier to navigate the process. Users can purchase KEYS Token using VISA and Mastercard credit cards after completing a standard KYC verification process. Users can take advantage of the following features at launch:

Credit card onramp support for KEYS Token (VISA and Mastercard). Native credit card onramp integration across websites and products within the KEYS ecosystem. KYC verification processes.

To kick off the launch, the first 500 people to use the KEYS Mobilum onramp will receive an airdrop of 888 KEYS Tokens each after the 500th person completes the transaction. Additionally, the KEYS Team will randomly select one address that has used the KEYS Mobilum onramp before April 8, 2022, at 8:00 pm PDT to receive one airdropped Meta Mansion after the 500th completed transaction.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Mobilum's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Mobilum's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Mobilum's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Mobilum does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

