MIAMI BULL STATUE TO BE UNVEILED BY MAYOR SUAREZ

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Miami is grabbing the future of finance by the horns. Today, Mayor Francis X. Suarez joined TradeStation to unveil the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue. The Bull was commissioned by Miami-born fintech firm TradeStation, and presented in Miami to celebrate its culture of innovation as it further stakes its claim as the world's new epicenter of crypto and fintech. The statue is an artistic and modern interpretation of the Charging Bull that sits near Wall Street, which serves as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. The Miami Bull seeks to both honor Miami and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency and decentralized finance.

"TradeStation is thrilled to unveil the Miami Bull - a monument that celebrates the city of Miami and the future of finance," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. "As recognized leaders in the cryptocurrency landscape, we believe that communities that embrace innovation, like Miami, are the foundation of a new digital economy. We are honored to take part in this initiative that celebrates Miami's role in building a new financial world for the future."

"The city of Miami is committed to championing innovative ideas and transformative technologies," said Francis X. Suarez, Mayor of Miami. "The Miami Bull is a symbolic and powerful addition to our city's landscape. Its presence further reaffirms the strength of Miami's position on the financial world stage. The future of finance is here, in Miami."

The Miami Bull is the brainchild of world-renowned creatives from advertising agency SMALL who, together with brand strategists from Octonano , enlisted acclaimed artist Furio Tedeschi and the revolutionary Onyx Forge Studio to bring the ultramodern work-of-art to life. Furio Tedeschi is an award-winning concept artist who is the genius behind some of Hollywood's biggest hits, including movies from the notorious Transformers film saga (The Last Knight (2017), Bumblebee (2018), and Rise of the Beasts (2023)). The sculpture was constructed by Onyx Forge, a highly respected FX entertainment design and build studio best known for their award-winning work on films such as Predator (1987) and Beauty and the Beast (2014).

"We are honored to present the Miami Bull to the people of this city and the world," said Maurizio Marchiori, Co-Founder and CEO of Octonano. "This work of art memorializes Miami's role in shaping the future of finance and seeks to inspire the millions that will admire the Miami Bull for years to come."

The preview of the Miami Bull will happen on Wednesday, April 6th at the Miami Beach Convention Center, timed to Bitcoin 2022, the largest cryptocurrency focused conference with an estimated 30,000 people in attendance. After the event, the Miami Bull will be relocated as a monument on the Miami Dade College Campus. For additional information on the Miami Bull, visit miamibull.com .

