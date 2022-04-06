Memorial Hermann Health System, GoHealth Urgent Care Join Forces to Enhance Access to High Quality On-Demand Care

HOUSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Memorial Hermann Health System and GoHealth Urgent Care announced a new partnership to operate and expand urgent care services across the Greater Houston area. Ten existing Memorial Hermann Urgent Care locations, including one dedicated to pediatrics, will transition to the new Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care joint venture this summer. The partners plan to open additional Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care locations across Houston where they will offer elevated levels of urgent care service via in-person and virtually.

Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care Logo (PRNewswire)

"Memorial Hermann's joint venture with GoHealth will give community members enhanced access to convenient, high-quality care options when a non-emergent but urgent care need emerges," said David L. Callender, M.D., President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "The partnership combines Memorial Hermann's clinical excellence and commitment to quality with GoHealth's technology-enabled operations and workflows to deliver a world-class patient experience and to accelerate growth of the urgent care model."

Nine of the newly named Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care facilities will offer patients ages 6 months and older a wide array of services for non-life-threatening conditions, including flu, fever, earaches, insect bites, sprains, simple fractures, eye injuries and cuts requiring stitches. Our pediatric Urgent Care will continue to see infants, children and young adults through the age of 18. Patients can walk in or go online to check wait times, save their spot online and pre-register, ensuring they can see a high-quality clinical provider quickly and effortlessly, virtually or in person. When continued care is needed, patients will be connected seamlessly to the high-quality primary and specialty care services at Memorial Hermann.

"We are extremely excited for the opportunity to redefine on-demand care across the Greater Houston area together with an innovative partner like Memorial Hermann," said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care. "Memorial Hermann has set the gold standard for quality care in Southeast Texas, and together we will raise the bar and deliver unparalleled patient experiences to Houstonians."

GoHealth currently operates approximately 180 on-demand care centers, in partnership with other market-leading health systems, across the country. Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care's centers and virtual platform will be open extended hours for convenient access and will be staffed and clinically led by Memorial Hermann Medical Group clinicians.

"The need for health care doesn't adhere to a Monday through Friday workday schedule," said Dr. Callender. "By partnering with GoHealth, Memorial Hermann furthers its commitment to value by meeting patients where they are so care is more timely and accessible."

Media Contacts:

media.relations@memorialhermann.org

paula.blomquist@gohealthuc.com

Memorial Hermann logo. (PRNewsFoto/Memorial Hermann) (PRNewsFoto/Memorial Hermann) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System