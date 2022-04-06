Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Funding Available for Non-Public Schools (NPS)/Private Schools Throughout California - April 8th Deadline

- Emergency Funding representing at least $180M available to California K-12 Non-Public Schools (NPS) through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Emergency Assistance to Non-public Schools (EANS II) Program.

- BOX Pure Air is the predominant listed vendor in the Vendor Selection and Services - Federal Stimulus Funding (CA Dept of Education) for Portable Air Purification Systems. CA ARP EANS II

- Deadline For Needs Assessment is April 8, 2022. All submissions need to be received by 5:00 pm. Please contact Ryan Cowell at BOX Pure Air for immediate assistance.

Email: rcowell@boxpureairsolutions.com Phone: (843) 412-9388

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eligible California Non-public Schools (NPS) have the ability to access over $180 million available through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Emergency Assistance to Non-public Schools (EANS) Program which provided over $5.5B to assist Non-Public Schools that can be utilized to supplement purchases designed to enhance health and safety in schools and classrooms such as Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). The federal government had previously allocated over $121B for our national K-12 Public Schools. In March 2022, the White House highlighted an additional $350B that is available to address improving Indoor Air Quality through the "Clean Air in Buildings Challenge". Clean Indoor Air in schools, buildings, and places we gather is essential and can no longer be ignored.

BOX Pure Air Line of Products (PRNewswire)

BOX Pure Air listed in the Vendor Selection utilizing HEPA filters and Portable Air Purification Systems.

BOX Pure Air's ( www.boxpureair.com ) commercial-grade products, built in the USA, and its services are listed in the Vendor Selection and Services to address Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) utilizing HEPA filters and Portable Air Purification Systems. The solutions provided by BOX Pure Air are designed, built and certified to US Government standards and enhance existing room ventilation systems, increase the indoor air exchange rate, filter and purify the air to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) for teachers, students and staff. The BOX Pure Air products and services on the Vendor Selection include the following:

Portable Air Purification Unit Apex 2.0

Portable Air Purification Unit Peak

Portable Air Purification Unit Mesa

Replacement HEPA Filter – Peak replace every 4 years, Mesa replace every 2 years.

Replacement Pre-Filter Set - Peak replace every 4 to 6 months, Mesa every 3 months, Apex every 4 to 6 months

Consulting Services (hourly rate) - Training and professional development for staff on sanitation, the use of PPE, and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases

For more information, please visit the California Department of Education website at https://surveys3.cde.ca.gov/s.asp?k=164789404567

American Rescue Plan Act: Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools Program Needs Assessment: California Department of Education

A program sponsored under the American Rescue Plan Act to provide funding to Non-Public Private Schools and eligible Non-Public Schools

As part of the ARP 2021, Public Law 117-2, Public Law 117-2, Congress set aside $2.75 billion of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund specifically to provide emergency assistance to students and teachers in non-public schools (NPS), as defined below, through the ARP EANS program. The purpose of the ARP EANS program is to provide services or assistance to NPS that enroll a significant percentage of students from low-income families and are most impacted by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) emergency.

The Needs Assessment window is from March 25−April 8, 2022. All submissions need to be received by 5:00 pm on April 8, 2022.

The survey consists of two parts: Part A: Cover Sheet and Part B: Vendor Selection and Services. A completed spreadsheet will be uploaded as an attachment in Part B as an Excel file

The Vendor Selection and Services Excel file is available from the CDE EANS Program Web page. All questions are required except where it is denoted next to the question in parenthesis.

About BOX Pure Air

BOX Pure Air is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc (OTC: SING). The company strives to provide the best products to help clean air through the deployment of high-efficiency air purification technologies. Learn more at www.boxpureair.com

Contact Information

info@boxpureairsolutions.com

843.936.6649

www.boxpureair.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Box Pure Air (PRNewsfoto/Box Pure Air) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BOX Pure Air