HEADLANDS BREWING CO JOINS 1% FOR THE PLANET AND CELEBRATES WITH AN EARTH DAY EVENT

The award-winning craft brewery in Lafayette will host an Earth Day event on 4/22 benefitting East Bay Regional Parks Foundation.

LAFAYETTE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlands Brewing Co, a Lafayette, CA brewery, is proud to announce that it has joined 1% for the Planet, pledging 1% of all sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment. In celebration, they will be hosting an event at Headlands' Brewery and Beer Garden in Lafayette, CA in partnership with East Bay Regional Parks Foundation on Earth Day, April 22.

"Headlands Brewing was built on adventure and passion for the outdoors, and since day 1 we've worked with a number of amazing partners such as the East Bay Regional Parks Foundation, Bay Area Ridge Trail, and others who are focused on helping preserve and protect our environment," said Austin Sharp, Chief Executive Officer at Headlands Brewing Co. "Formalizing our commitment to donate our money, minds and energy to 1% for the Planet is one of the easier decisions we've made".

"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment, and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs a bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Headlands Brewing to our global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved.

During the Earth Day event on April 22, Headlands will be launching their Trailblazer Series beer, Briones Hazy IPA, in partnership with the Regional Parks Foundation. $1 for every 4-pack of Briones sold, at the taproom and in stores around the Bay Area, will be donated to the foundation. They will also be donating 10% of all taproom sales for the day to the foundation. It will be a fun day of festivities including live music by local band Swamp Cake from 3-6pm, a pop up from a local environmentally-friendly shop Resourcefill, and smash burgers on the outdoor grill.

For more information about Headlands Brewing Co, follow @headlandsbrew on Instagram and Facebook.

About Headlands Brewing Co

The Headlands Brewery and Beer Garden is located at 3420 Mt Diablo Blvd in Lafayette, CA. They feature small batch ales exclusively available at the brewery, as well as guest beers, local wines and ciders, and a light, creative food program. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday 3pm-9pm, Friday & Saturday 12pm-10pm, Sunday 12pm-8pm.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. They make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, their business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

