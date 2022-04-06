Hawaiian Airlines Guests Can Now Balance Out Carbon Impact; Carrier Pledges to Match All Offsets in April

Conservation International partnership helps travelers measure and reduce impact of their flight's carbon emissions

HONOLULU, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines is giving guests on any of the carrier's flights the option to measure and offset the carbon emissions of their travel by supporting projects that help keep forests standing.

Hawai'i's hometown airline is marking the launch of its new program in partnership with Conservation International by matching all guest offsets during April – in recognition of Earth Day later this month – and committing to offsetting all future employee business travel on Hawaiian's flights.

"Following our pledge last year to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, we wanted to also give our guests – both visitors to Hawai'i as well as our island residents – the opportunity to reduce the impact of their individual emissions when traveling with us," said Alanna James, managing director of sustainability initiatives at Hawaiian Airlines. "Conservation International offers a simple and meaningful way for our guests to support climate action, and we are delighted to welcome them onboard as partners in minimizing our environmental impact."

Effective today, Hawaiian's guests booking travel within the Hawaiian Islands and between Hawai'i and the continental United States, as well as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Auckland, Tahiti or American Samoa, can enter their origin and destination on a carbon calculator — adding multiple legs and travelers, if necessary — and determine the emissions of their itinerary. Travelers can then choose to balance out their impact by contributing to forest carbon projects that reduce deforestation, the second leading cause of climate change.

Resulting donations will directly fund projects led by Conservation International that generate high-quality, independently verified carbon credits that protect forests and support local communities. These carbon credit investments advance the work of dozens of projects like the Chyulu Hills REDD+ project in southeast Kenya, validated by the strict requirements of Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate Community and Biodiversity Standards (CCB).

More information about Hawaiian's carbon offset program is available here.

Hawaiian has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ongoing fleet investments, more efficient flying, carbon offsets and industry advocacy for air traffic control reform and sustainable aviation fuel development and proliferation. To learn more about Hawaiian's sustainability work, please read the 2021 Corporate Kuleana report.

About Conservation International

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Go to Conservation.org for more, and follow our work on Conservation News, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

