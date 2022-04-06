Ernesto Arellano Launches All Protection Solutions Corp

By implementing new technology and amplified training, APS is setting the precedent.

SEAL BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Protection Solutions Corp. (APS), a security services company serving Riverside, Orange Counties and surrounding areas in Southern California, expands with an intensified rebranding launch. From implementing new security technology, APS-Trax, real-time reporting for clients, establishing the highest standards in security guard training, and providing new, on-site security vehicles, APS is setting new security standards in their Southern California market.

With over 23 years of industry experience, Ernesto Arellano, Founder & CEO of APS, is determined to lead his company with great advancements. Arellano says, "We used the Covid Pandemic as a time to assess the industry and evaluate the security needs of Southern California." He continues, "After time of great due diligence, we created a maximum approach to security."

APS-Trax - A top-rated security guard management solution, APS-Trax allows clients to have personal security processes, all trackable in real-time. From Checkpoint Scanning, GPS & Geofencing, Incident Reporting, Daily Activities Reports, Parking Management, Task Management and 2-way Communication, APS-Trax is sure to impress.

APS Training - APS prides themselves in maintaining a highly trained and experienced team. With rigorous and ongoing premier education, the APS Training includes:

Code of conduct and code of ethics

Assessment of access control and threat potential

Fire safety and other dangerous conditions

Report writing

Legal powers/limitations of a security guard

The use of portable radios and other principles of patrol

Safe handling of hazardous biological and chemical materials

Public relation and communication skills

More about All Protection Solution Corp

All Protection Solution Corp (APS) is a security services company serving Riverside and Orange Counties and other areas in Southern California. APS is licensed, bonded, and insured to provide a wide variety of services to both residential and commercial clients. APS prioritizes employing highly trained and effective officers. APS offers Armed and Unarmed Security Mobile Patrol, Special Events, Fire Watch, Executive Protection & Loss Prevention. For more information, visit https://www.aps-protection.net/.

