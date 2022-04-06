The Dealer Grid has added over 1.5 million units of inventory, spread across a nationwide network of 21,000+ plus dealerships

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dealer Grid, the Nation's most expansive dealer-to-dealer inventory acquisition network, today announced it has partnered with the nation's premiere automotive transportation, technology and service provider, ShipYourCarNow. This partnership will provide a seamless shipping solution to complete The Dealer Grid's digital marketplace, which currently boasts over 1,500,000 pieces of inventory across more than 21,000 dealerships.

This network, which currently boasts over 1.5 million units of inventory spread out across more than 21,000 dealerships, is easily accessible through The Dealer Grid's online portal. The Dealer Grid provides tools such as the Wishlist and buy/bid features, services which are unique to The Dealer Grid's platform.

The Dealer Grid, by partnering with ShipYourCarNow has chosen to focus on its core competency; online inventory acquisition. The Dealer Grid CEO Stephanie Meyer had this to say of ShipYourCarNow, "At The Dealer Grid, we are both excited about the endless possibilities of this partnership, as well as proud to be working with ShipYourCarNow specifically. I chose ShipYourCarNow due to their authenticity - both in service and culture. We want to change the landscape of the industry, while working with like-minded and respectable individuals. ShipYourCarNow checks both boxes and puts us in prime position for the future."

"Now through our API integrations and automated shipping technology companies can have our platform and services embedded in their solution in as little as a week and provide a complete integrated shipping solution to the Dealer Grid customers!" said Gavin Kesten, ShipYourCarNow founder, and CEO.

"The Dealer Grid chose a completely seamless solution, all information required for the transport is automatically completed via API. The customer experience is as easy as choosing how quickly they would like their car delivered and checking the box. We make it happen from there." John Robertson, Executive Vice President of ShipYourCarNow added.

About The DealerGrid

The Dealer Grid is an always-online dealer-to-dealer inventory acquisition network, designed to augment dealership inventory acquisition practices. We utilize a nationwide network of more than 1.5 million units of inventory, spread across an ever-expanding matrix of dealerships which currently stands at 21,000+. We provide specific tools such as the wishlist and buy-bid features, designed to help dealerships target the exact units of inventory that they need.

