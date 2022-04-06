Bluescape Achieves DoD Impact Level 5 Authorization

Critical Security Standard Expands Access to Leading Online Whiteboard and Virtual Workspace Solution Across the U.S. Federal Government and Department of Defense

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its commitment to the highest security standards, Bluescape announces its online whiteboard and virtual workspace has achieved an elite security designation for software providers: the Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5).

This unique authorization builds on the IL4 designation that Bluescape received in 2021 from the U.S. Navy , and makes Bluescape the only online whiteboard solution available to any mission owner or operator who works with Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The IL5 authority to operate (ATO) was received from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and achieved in partnership with Bluescape's trusted federal integrator, Bridge Core (Bcore).

Under IL5, government agencies, contractors, and DoD users will enjoy expanded use of Bluescape's virtual workspace and collaboration tools with unprecedented access to the most sensitive unclassified data available. This will empower dispersed uniform and civilian personnel with a common operating picture to brainstorm, collaborate, and communicate seamlessly and adeptly in a secure, virtual workspace.

"We firmly believe you shouldn't have to sacrifice security for mission agility," said John Greenstein, GM of Federal at Bluescape. "We are honored to be a trusted DoD partner, and this important IL5 designation is the next step in our ongoing commitment to deliver the most secure online whiteboard and virtual workspace built for the unique collaboration needs of federal teams."

A proven solution within the most sensitive defense, intelligence, and national security environments, Bluescape also recently received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) 'In Process' Designation , under sponsorship of the U.S. Air Force. In addition, the platform meets NIST 800-171 and NIST Cybersecurity Framework compliance and supports Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud High deployments.

"Achieving IL5 will go a long way in ensuring our customers are not only secure but have real-time access to the critical information and collaboration tools they need to drive mission outcomes," said Mark Willis, CISO at Bluescape. "As a cybersecurity and military intelligence veteran, I know firsthand the importance of upholding 'security first' principles so service members, DoD employees, and government civilians can focus on collaboration and efficiency in defense of our nation."

As a U.S.-based company that protects all U.S. customer data here at home, Bluescape continues to align its security posture with the Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity and the Office of Management and Budget's zero trust strategy .

